SpaceX publishes the first images of the Starship Super Heavy, its largest and most powerful rocket

Elon Musk has completed the installation of 29 Raptor engines for the rocket, which will soon conduct its first orbital test flight.

SpaceX on Monday released the first images of its reusable spacecraft and progress in assembling the Super Heavy Propulsion System, which will begin soon. First orbital flight a test.

Both the company and its founder, Elon Musk, have shared a series of photos showing the completion of assembly of 29 engines raptor That would power your biggest and most powerful rocket yet. “Installation of spacecraft engines for the first orbital plane”, chirp musk.

The images also feature the four grille fins that will be used for the aerodynamic control.

Additional footage taken by photographers who came to the facility shows further developments in the Starship SN20 prototype, where they can be seen placed thermal panels Designed to beat high temperatures when re-entering the atmosphere.

to me Planes From SpaceX, the SN20 spacecraft will leave the atmosphere and return to its first orbit before attempting an easy landing off the Hawaiian island of Kauai in the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy missile will attempt to land in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Boca Chica. The flight is scheduled to take just over 90 minutes.

Future versions of the Super Heavy are expected to consist of 33 Raptor engines, which together will contribute to a total thrust of about 230,000 kilograms at sea level.

With Starship, SpaceX strives Transport goods and people to the Moon, Mars and other space missions. Each will be able to carry payloads of more than 100 tons and 100 passengers at a time, according to the company.