You will no longer be able to sign in to old Android devices

17 mins ago Leo Adkins

the device mobile phones Android Old tools will be less useful as of September. as such google He warned through support forums that as of September 27, users will not be able to sign in to their Google account on mobile phones running Android 2.3.7 or lower.

In addition to, google I decided to take it one step further to try it Hardware A cessation of use that will directly prevent users from using their apps, from Gmail to YouTube, via Google Maps or even the Play Store.

Photo: Unsplash

Zach Pollack from the support community google, it states, “If you are logged into a file device After September 27, you may get username or password errors when trying to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps. “

Max in Android 2.3.7, this is a version that was introduced in September 2011. 10 years after it was introduced, google You would consider it too old a system to run your services. The statement does not argue the reason for this decision, but security was expected one of the reasons.

Android

Photo: Getty Images

So far the percentage of versions less than Android 4.0 is less than 0.2%, according to the latest distribution data from Android. Because of this there are more than 3000 million devices Male appearance. Although the percentage is low, there may be a large amount of Hardware Old cell phones. This is an additional step for google To encourage the use of more modern and safer technologies.

