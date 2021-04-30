Spaniard Rafael Nadal is ready for his debut in the Mutua Madrid Open

Raphael Nadal World’s number two and first favorite, will debut in Mutua Madrid Open With the winner of the confrontation between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Nadal, the new winner of the tournament Count of Judo He won the Madrid Championship five times – four times on gravel and one on hard court – that would break into this edition of the competition in the second round.

On Nadal’s path towards the recovery of Caja Mágica is German Alexander Zverev In the possible quarter-finals with Austrian Dominic Thiem, the current US Open champion, he was lost by the Spaniards in the last two editions of Roland Garros.

On this side of the table, Guido Bella will be facing one of the ring’s sensors, the Italian Yannick Senner, Which Nadal could collide with in the second round.

Spaniard Jaume Munnar will make his debut with the Australian Alex de Minor s Roberto Bautista, The ninth seed will start with a player from the qualifying round.

Pedro Martinez will have American competitor Tommy Ball and from there will exit the first player to measure the Russian Andrey Rublev The sixth favorite and one of the fastest growing tennis players in the past year.

On the other side of the duo, second-candidate Daniel Medvedev could face the Spaniard in the second round Alexander Davidovich That before he defeats a previous player while Argentine Diego Schwartzman waits for the winner in the duel between the French. Ugo Humbert And the Russian Aslan Karatsev.

South America would be Medvedev’s opponent in the virtual semi-final, although before Schwartzman would have won the Greek in the quarter-finals. Stefanos Tsitsipas, The fourth seed to play against survivor of the duel between Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and Frenchman Benoit Bayer.

Canadian Felix Auger AlyasimThe new student of Tony Nadal will make his debut against Norway’s Casper Rudd and Italian Matteo Bertini, the eighth candidate, he can be seen with his fellow countryman. Fabio Funini If he defeats a competitor from the previous round in the first round.

In addition, Albert Ramos will enter the scene in Magic Box with the American Tylo Fritz and Pablo Carreno With a player from the qualifying round. Fernando Verdasco is the guest of the tournament with Chilean Christian Garen.