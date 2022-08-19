Talk to Daniela Lopez Guajardo, the narrator of Liga MX Femenil, about sports and women in Mexico

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson
Daniela López Guajardo was recently appointed by FOX Deportes to be the net narrator for Liga MX Femenil matches, especially for Rayadas, Xolos Femenil and Santos Femenil matches. López Guajardo got his start with that series to broadcast Santos de Torreón for the Liga MX men’s league and also for other programmes.

Lopez Guajardo first appeared as a narrator a few weeks ago and is one of the few narrators present in Mexico and the United States.

“It was like something there was a job pending. Speaking of her appointment as narrator, after being a women’s football analyst, Lopez Guajardo said, ‘If they give it to me one day, yes I will accept it.’” I didn’t think twice and said yes.”

Lopez Guajardo said she was initially pressured by her new role on FOX Deportes, but with the help of her colleagues, she’s starting to feel more comfortable and relaxed.

“The Women’s League gave this opportunity to all women,” said Lopez Guajardo. “The fact that you showed your talent on the field, as a player, as a technical director, as an assistant, as an assistant, as doctors, you opened a very important field for all women in this football environment, which you know is dominated by men.”

In our conversation, López Guajardo spoke about the support that Liga MX Femenil needs, as well as the Mexican women’s team, which recently failed in the Olympics and World Cup qualifiers. The narrator also said that she felt proud and motivated to be a role model for many young women who want to enter the media and be pioneers in football narratives in the media.

More Stories

The Reds beat the Portland Thorns on penalties to advance to the Women’s International Champions Cup final

11 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Rafael Nadal was eliminated from the Cincinnati Masters 1000 after falling to Borna Couric

19 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The United States, another power eliminated from the World Cup

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The 2022 US Open has already had its first dip | Tennis

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Williams and Naomi Osaka, outside the first round of Cincinnati

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Manuel Aspilquita, a young engineer from UNI, has been awarded a scholarship to study masters in the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Do you know the traditional medicine that is made in Latin America? – Khalaba newspaper

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Talk to Daniela Lopez Guajardo, the narrator of Liga MX Femenil, about sports and women in Mexico

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to edit a web page from the browser

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, ‘pulls’ a protester | video

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Jorge Argello reveals how to follow Argentina’s relationship with the United States and China

4 hours ago Leland Griffith