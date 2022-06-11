The 3 easiest ways to free up storage space on your Android phone

Involved

We reveal some simple tricks with which you can free up space on your Android mobile phone.

there is a lot of Tricks to save space on your Android phonebeing the most effective to perform a factory reset of the device, but if what you are looking for is Quick and easy way to free up memory on your smartphone Save all your data you are in the right place.

Next, we will reveal 3 reliable and effective tricks with which you can free up storage space on your Android phone.

Disable automatic download of photos and videos in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the applications that takes up the most space on your device, not only because of the chats you collect but also because Photos, videos and voice messages that you receive through the Meta-owned messaging client.

For this reason, a good way to save space on your mobile phone is Disable automatic downloads of photos and videos in WhatsAppsomething you can do simply by following these simple steps:

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone

Click on the menu button on the top right and click on the option Settings

Access Section Storage and data Then to the section Auto download

Then to the section In each of the three options that appear (download using mobile data, download using Wi-Fi and data roaming), uncheck the boxes Pictures s Videos and press the . button OK

In addition, we recommend to free up more space on your mobile phone Delete some WhatsApp content that you have already downloaded to your smartphone You just have to perform the following actions:

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone

Click on the menu button on the top right and click on the option Settings

Access Section Storage and data Then to the section space management

Once you log in you can Quickly locate all the files sent and received via WhatsApp to decide whether to delete them or not. One of the most useful features of this function is that it allows you to Delete all specific chat filessomething you can do as follows:

Access the chat you want to delete all files from

Click the option select all

Click the trash can icon at the top right of the app

Click the button Removal To confirm deletion of chat files

Delete duplicate or too similar photos with Google Files

many times We repeat an image several times because it does not convince us Or we receive the same image by different means and keep it anyway and this generates the internal memory of your station Full of duplicate or very similar images.

The easiest way to Delete all these photos with File Manager of G, the cool Google Files For this you just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Google Files app on your Android smartphone

Click the button Choose files that appears in the section remove duplicates

that appears in the section Check option all iterations that appear at the top to select them all

that appear at the top to select them all Click the button Move X files to Trash

Get rid of downloads of streaming, music and podcast apps

If you are one of those who usually to download series From the most popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + or Amazon Prime Videoor music or podcasts to watch and listen offline, we recommend that you enter the configuration of each of the applications of these services from time to time and Delete everything you have already seen or heard and everything you will not see or hear in a short period of timeAll these files take up storage space on your mobile device.

