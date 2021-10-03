The BepiColombo mission sends its first images of Mercury

20 hours ago Leo Adkins

The mission of the European and Japanese space agencies invited BepiColomboIt made its first flight and passed within 200 km of the surface of the Earth Mercury, capturing Pictures Never seen from this rocky planet.

the first Pictures It was captured on the first of 6 flights planned by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency with a tracking camera from the aircraft transport module. Mercury, when the spacecraft was about 2,418 kilometers from the planet.

What did the BepiColombo mission capture Mercury?

The Pictures Shared on the Mission’s Twitter account BepiColombo Captured in part of the northern hemisphere from Mercury, where the Sihtu plain appears, which was flooded by the lava of the planet.

In addition, you can see the crater of the Lermontov volcano, 166 kilometers wide,

According to ESA
It looks shiny because it has unique properties Mercury They are called “holes” where volatile elements seep into space.

What will the BepiColombo mission on Mercury do

During this first mission, the mission BepiColombo More details will be sent and Pictures To planet Earth, which will focus on large craters located on the surface Mercury Which are very similar to those found on the Moon, the European Space Agency said in a statement issued on Saturday, October 2.

the mission BepiColombo Launched in 2018 as part of a team mission between the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which will seek to fly over Mercury’s surface six times to collect Pictures And data that will help in the search for the evolution of the planet closest to the sun.

