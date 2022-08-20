The first hours of Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Alvarez under house arrest: “His physical condition is deteriorating”

Rolando Alvarez (Reuters/Minor Valenzuela/File)

Cardinal of Nicaragua Leopoldo Berenice opinion “deteriorated“to the bishop” Rolando AlvarezAnd the Arrested at dawn on Friday by police officers who forcibly stormed the Episcopal Curia of the Diocese of Matagalpawhere he was held for 15 days, in the midst of the state’s escalation against the Catholic Church.

“ Although his physical condition has deteriorated, his spirits and spirits are strong This was confirmed by the Archdiocese of Managua, headed by Cardinal Berenice, in a public statement.

The Archdiocese of Managua made it clear that Berenice “He had the opportunity to visit Monsignor Alvarez and talk to him at his family home‘, where there is within’home protection“By the National Police, where he received a patent”Your fraternal appreciation on behalf of our Church in Nicaragua“.

According to the diocese, Alvarez told the Nicaraguan Cardinal “Your trust in everyone’s prayers in the face of this difficult situation we are living in in the church communion“.

“Realizing that prayer is the strength of a Christian, we invite you to continue to beg Christ for intercession and to watch over His little flock.“, Call.

“We hope that this reason, as well as an understanding based on respect, will open the way to resolving this dangerous and complex situation for all,” he added.

A few days ago, Rolando Alvarez asked the Nicaraguan police to leave him alone



The Archdiocese of Managua said it was a sad event

The Archdiocese of Managua also reiterated its “solidarity and rapprochement with our sister Archdiocese of Matagalpa, before sad event Long live the early morning today (Friday), ”particularly with Archbishop Alvarez, and the priests and laymen who accompanied him.

Alvarez, Bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Esteli, both in northern Nicaragua, He was arrested inside the provincial episcopal palace, with five priests, two seminarians and a photographer.15 days after booking.

The Nicaraguan police confirmed thatEarly in the day (Friday), an operation was carried out at the House-Curia facilities in the city of Matagalpa, which allowed the restoration of normal life to the citizens and families of Matagalpa.“.

“For several days, a positive communication from the Archdiocese of Matagalpa was awaited with patience, wisdom and a sense of responsibility, which never materialized, and with the continuation of destabilizing and provocative activities made the above-mentioned process of public order necessary.” .

The police saidThe people who stayed in that Casa-Curia, while respecting and observing their rights, were taken to the city of Managua to investigate the law“.

“Archbishop (Alvarez) is still in home protection in this capital and was able to meet with his relatives this morning (Friday)“, claimed.

The police also said that Cardinal Berenice Alvarez visited and “talked widely”.

He added that the other detainees “have been transferred to Managua and are continuing their procedures in the Directorate of Legal Aid,” where the prison known as “Chiputi” operates.

(With information from EFE)

Read on: