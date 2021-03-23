The Google. Massive Failures Today March 23, 2021 in Android Applications

The Digital Millennium and the Department of Political Affairs

Mexico City / 23.03.2021 05:32:28

Google Faces New problems In some apps Male in appearance Today, March 23, 2021. In specialized media and social networks, complaints were visible. Why are some apps crashing? The verdict is presented In the Android System WebView app update, Which has caused problems for users of this OS to access applications like Gmail, amazon shopping, or banking.

Reporting app problems started from last night; However, the problems persist. Some users reported various flaws in different Android apps. That’s why we tell you what we know.

Gmail was specifically one of the affected apps. Specific, Users have reported on platforms like Reddit, Twitter, or DownDetectorThe application either did not open or closed suddenly. It has also affected banking applications and others such as Amazon purchases.

The problem, Google realized, was in updating the WebView for Android, which allows web content to be displayed within apps. To fix it, it recommends updating both the WebView for Android and Chrome through the Play Store.

The networks interact with Google in the event of failure in Gmail and other applications

As expected, social media users used Twitter to file complaints. And that’s since yesterday Google hasn’t been quite so well, having taken a massive downfall. That is why we leave you with the best reactions of Internet users to this new failure.

My wattpad, my webtoon, kwai, google, gmail, my curious cat and ibis don’t want to open it keeps showing flaws constantly ???? – – I see ???? Previoustheternalseven (writtenforbts) March 23, 2021

If gmail apps shut down on their own, that’s due to an Android failure, which started last night Miguel Araujo (@AraujoMgl) March 23, 2021

People I need your help, for those who have android: it lets you enter apps like google, tiktok or gmail..I have a relatively new Samsung and almost all apps stop me constantly, come on, I have a nice brick, I read and pass more people – Manu_fp12 (manu_fp12) March 23, 2021

None of the apps on my phone are working this morning. They are all just wrong. Includes Reddit, Scrabble, Score …

Google apps (Chrome, Gmail, and Hangouts) seem to be unaffected. I have restarted my phone without assistance. Any suggestions? RayDoesData March 23, 2021

The same thing happened to me – ChechuTeatroSoria (jehchechu) March 23, 2021

Gmail, Wattpad, Tik Tok, Picsart and Google have all dropped. I really wanted to die thinking that it was my cell phone that had an error ???? pic.twitter.com/zFnAZIu5yB – ℜ ????????????????????? ???????? (I_GotAHeart) March 23, 2021

