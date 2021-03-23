Free Fire: Instructions to win up to 3000 diamonds in Holi Hungama | Mexico | Spain | Garina | SPORTS-PLAY

Diamonds are not easy to win Free Fire, Because it can be obtained with real money or through very difficult to win events. There are also simple activities for you to get this very useful virtual currency to purchase exclusive items and characters. Now that we come to the end of March, you better not miss the chance to win up to 3000 diamonds in just a few simple steps.

Holi Hungama’s event Free Fire It will be held from March 22nd to April 7th. Booyah! It describes the event like this:

“Spread joy and color in this color festival by sharing your clips on Booyah! Only one entry per user will be eligible for the reward. Promotional and copied clips will be excluded”.

To get a chance to claim free bonuses, players must upload clips to the Booyah app! Prizes will be distributed as follows:

1st place – 3000 diamonds

The second – 2000 diamonds

Third place – 1500 diamonds

4th place – 1200 diamonds

5th place – 800 diamonds

Sixth – 300 diamonds

The seventh – 300 diamonds

The eighth – 300 diamonds

Ninth – 300 diamonds

Tenth – 300 diamonds

Players Free Fire They will be able to access the event through the Calendar (Events) icon on the home screen. Then click “News” and on the “Holly Hongama” tab. To access the app, just click “Go To” and you are ready to upload your clips.

Free fire | Play on PC

There are ways to play Free Fire on the computer. You can use Google Play emulators so that Windows 10 works as a “smartphone” and thus access all those exclusive titles for Android and iOS.

Today we will teach you how to use BlueStacksAn easy-to-download emulator for those who want to play Free Fire in the computer. You can also use NOX Player, MEmu Play, GameLoop and more, and the steps are almost always the same.

BlueStacks It is one of the most used emulators. So let’s follow in our footsteps Free Fire To run it on PC with this emulator.

Paso 1: Download and install the BlueStacks emulator from its official website. You can click Here To visit the site.

Paso 2: After installing the emulator, users can open the Google Play Store and search for “Free Fire”.

Paso 3: They can choose the title and click on the “Install” button. After the installation process is complete, players can enjoy Free Fire on their PC.

Listen to Dale Play On Spotify s Loudspeaker. Watch the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.