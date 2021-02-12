The lack of her own online voice chat is evident in the Nintendo TV commercials – Nintenderos

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

One of the things most claimed Nintendo Users Switch Is the absence of prof voice chat Built into your video games so you can use it while you Online matches, Something that’s been happening for many years on platforms Sony and Microsoft.

Well, the Japanese company recently published a new file Commercial video From Super Mario 3D World + Fury Bowser For American TVs dubbed Nintendo Switch My Way, Where he shows us two groups of friends playing the title online, taking advantage of this new functionality it includes compared to the Wii U function.

However, one thing that grabs a lot of attention from the video is the way they communicate with each other, which is done through Phone call, Which indicates its apparent lack of Nintendo Switch Regarding the communications built into the games. In fact, they didn’t even want to take advantage of Implementation From Nintendo Switch So online this time.

You can take a look at TV commercial next one:

This isn’t the first time a similar situation has occurred with a Nintendo promotional video, in which the actress was spotted in one. Annie Murphy Using him laptop To make video call With her mother; The video has already been removed by the company.

What is your opinion? Do you soon see a good voice chat implementation in Nintendo games? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Across.

More Stories

The European Space Agency finds a new type of gas on Mars | Video

13 hours ago Leo Adkins

Free Fire: all bonus codes and how to redeem them

21 hours ago Leo Adkins

Xiaomi is expanding the list of MIUI 12.5 compatible devices

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Can a neighbor prevent the installation of optical fibers? Laws and permits

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to send WhatsApp messages without adding contacts to calendar using WhatsApp Web in Windows 10 and macOS

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Drift issues were reported on the PS5 DualSense months after its debut

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ugandan Airlines Ordina dos A330-800

53 seconds ago Leland Griffith

Watch Disney Plus shows in January

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Hernan Crespo has been announced as the new coach of Sao Paulo

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Feb 13th Valentine’s Day !: Everything you need to know

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The lack of her own online voice chat is evident in the Nintendo TV commercials – Nintenderos

5 hours ago Leo Adkins