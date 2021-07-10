‘The Legend of Zelda’ cartridge breaks record for most expensive sale

53 mins ago Leo Adkins

New York /

a cartridge For old consoles Nintendo NES From the legendary video gamethe legend of zelda(the legend of zelda) by public auction on Friday for a record amount of 870 thousand dollarsHeritage Auctions announced in a statement.

This is the axisHe told AFP that “a sale is taking place partly online until Sunday and includes” 443 items. Eric Bradley, a spokesperson for the company headquartered in Dallas.

Dated 1987, the part was still Sealed in its original packaging.

According to the auction house, this isThe world record for a video game‘, surpassing the sale of a video game cartridge last April also at Heritage Auctions. Super Mario Bros for the purpose of Nintendo NES Dating from 1986, it was marketed in 660 thousand dollars.

legacy Identity has not been reported From the buyer(s).

A mixture of adventure, action and exploration in a world of magic, Zelda it’s a One of the most important titles in history For video games and banner nintendo, which still keeps it in its catalog of consoles converts.

for several years, video game Retro is enjoying increasing success among nostalgic players.

More Stories

WhatsApp is the option to send high quality photos and videos

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Nintendo laughs at a Zelda flaw: Skyward Sword that it patched for its Switch version – Nintenderos

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

This is how you can update your Windows PC to fix a vulnerability called “PrintNightmare”

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They discover why people who live in cold regions are longer than people who live in warm places

1 day ago Leo Adkins

what happened? Sony makes an ad showing the PlayStation 5 upside down and then deletes it

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The new Office build is available to some Office Insiders after a few days of delay: this is how to activate it

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Vanessa Guzman responds to criticism for her drastic physical change

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

‘The Legend of Zelda’ cartridge breaks record for most expensive sale

53 mins ago Leo Adkins

Uganda. – Contestant Bobby Wayne launches his party ahead of Uganda’s 2021 presidential elections

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Live Good Friday Mass: Holy Week Programming – Religion – Life

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

They will investigate the assets of the former Minister of Economy – El Sol de Mexico

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson