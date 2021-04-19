The Lord of the Rings video game has been canceled.

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Amazon Game Studios has given sad news to video game fans and above all Lord of the rings (Lord of the Rings), because while the company paid out an epic $ 465 million for the first season of the TV adaptation, they canceled fan plans to explore Middle Earth that they had created for themselves. By JRR Tolkien through a game video.

In 2019, Amazon Game Studios revealed plans for a massive multiplayer game that will arrive in Middle Earth long before the events of Lord of the Rings, where they can explore and meet people and mythical creatures.

Amazon reportedly signed an agreement to develop the free game with Hong Kong-based gaming company Leyou Technologies, but in December 2020, Tencent Holdings bought Leyou, so Amazon and the new owner could not reach an agreement, according to information from Variety.

“We love Lord of the Rings (intellectual property) game and are disappointed that this game was not offered to customers,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a company statement.

This Middle-Earth project was independent of Amazon Studios’ adaptation of Lord of the Rings and whose plan includes several seasons produced in collaboration with Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and Warner Bros. New Line Cinema.

More Stories

Microsoft is a new Microsoft Store that is more open and flexible with developers, according to Windows Central

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Director Jeff Kaplan Deja Blizzard Entertainment

11 hours ago Leo Adkins

Someone has already managed to play Twilight Princess on Xbox Series X.

19 hours ago Leo Adkins

Free Fire: Check Free Redemption Codes on April 19 before they expire | Garina | Today | Diary | Bonus Codes | Mexico | Spain | United States | Redemption Codes | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They accuse the new Windows 10 update of affecting gaming performance

1 day ago Leo Adkins

We seem to be mispronouncing Mrs. Demetrisko’s name

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Food is your best medicine

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Microsoft is a new Microsoft Store that is more open and flexible with developers, according to Windows Central

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

The Argentine Air Force has purchased ten transport aircraft from the United States

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

The American ambassador in Moscow travels to Washington for “consultations.” The world | DW

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Who killed Sarah? Becomes Most-Watched Non-English Language Series on Netflix in the US | TV and display

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter