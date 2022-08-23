The map of Mars shows the areas covered by water

Map of aqueous mineral deposits on Mars. Green represents hydrated sulfate. Red is wet clay. Orange and blue carbonate salts are hydrated silica and aluminosilicate clays. picture : ESA/Mars Express (OMEGA) and NASA/Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (CRISM)

The history of water on Mars is more complex than scientists think. A new project has mapped hundreds of thousands of rock formations on the Red Planet that may have changed hands. .In the past large quantities of water .

with the Data collected by two of The orbits operating on Mars were created Hinge global map from mineral deposits on Mars, and determine where Martian water may have once flowed. “I think we collectively simplified Mars very “, He said in a statement Planetary world From the Institute of Space in Space Paris John Carter, lead author of Article – Commodity What was just Published in Icarus magazine.

Orbiter Notes Mars Express ESA and The Mars reconnaissance vehicle NASA for researchers to create the complex The map they just made The project that took it all hold, explained European Space Agency. Prior to this work, scientists only knew about 1,000 rock formations on the surface of Mars wet metal. But the new map reveals hundreds of thousands of sayings sediment . “This business has just been created That when you study in detail old reasons Not seeing these minerals is actually a rarity in itself said the cart. Verse.

This image shows the wet minerals of Jezero Crater (larger red and orange area at top left) and Gale Crater (small green circle at top left). middle and on the right). Both vents have been explored by roving vehicles . picture : ESA/Mars Express (OMEGA) and NASA/Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (CRISM)

Currently Mars is a dry planet, But there is ample evidence to suggest that it once had liquid water flowing across its surface. Water minerals can be found in rocks that have been chemically altered by water in the past, often turning into clay and salts. When small amounts of water interact with rocks, they remain relatively without the changes It retains the same minerals as the original igneous rocks. But if with this rocks react large amounts of water then the soluble elements are dissolved by water, leaving behind Aluminium-rich clay.

The new findings suggest that water played a much larger role in shaping the geology of Mars. throughout its history. However, it remains unclear whether the presence of water is constant over time or whether there were water tides on Mars for shorter periods during its early history. “Change Much water is nothing Not very clear “As we thought, the water didn’t stop overnight,” Carter said. “We see great diversity in geological settings, so there is no single process or timeline that can explain the development of mineralogy on Mars.”

Although the map can’t provide us with it All the answers we seek indicates where to find more clues . The areas you just selected now It will be an excellent area drop for future missions to Mars and some it’s her s maybe even Bury ice water under your Surface appearance.