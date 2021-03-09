The matches shown on TV today, March 9th: UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores – other sports – other sports
Men and women in the Copa Libertadores, the European Champions League and the Colombian League.
Boyaca Chico vs. Millionaires
Demaior – Picture of Vizore
about:
Sports
March 8, 2021, 11:20 pm
Win Sports +
5:30 pm: Soccer – Women’s Libertadores Cup: Santa Fe vs. River Plate
8:00 pm: Football – Colombian League: Alianza Petrolera vs. Millionaires
ESPN
3pm: Soccer – UEFA Champions League: Juventus vs. Porto
ESPN 2
5:15 pm: Football – Copa Libertadores: Montevideo Wanderers vs. Bolivar
ESPN 3
8 am: Cycle Course – Paris – Nice: Stage 3
ESPN EXTRA
Ten o’clock in the morning: Tennis – ATP 250 Doha: Round one and two
Fox sport
3pm: Football – UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs. Seville
FOX SPORTS 2
5:15 pm: Football – Copa Libertadores: Santos vs. Deportivo Lara
Sports
