The Mexican Football Federation confirmed the departure of Gerardo Torrado, Ignacio Hierro and Luis Perez from the Mexican national team.

Louis Youngpresident Mexican Football Federationconfirmed what was already known, Gerardo Torrado, Ignacio Hierro and Luis Ernesto Perez pass away from their position in the organisation. The first of the participants was dismissed from his position as general director of sports, the second as the director of the national teams and the third as the technical director of the national under-20 team (in the process that was to be crowned in the under-23 category). Olympic Games.

Failures in the various categories of Mexican football had consequences at the managerial level. Mexico has been excluded from the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and the women’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand, both of which are scheduled for 2023, as well as the 2023 Paris Olympics in the men’s and women’s divisions.

The only person involved She has not been fired from her position, which is Monica VergaraHead coach of the women’s team, at least temporarily. Yon De-Lewis confirmed that a women’s directorate will be created that will later evaluate the work of the coach and decide whether to continue or not.

After conducting the analysis, We decided to restructure in the Mexican Football Association. Adjustments in the directive are Aim to avoid this type of outcome.To deepen the commitment and responsibility of managers and enhance the performance of our teams, both women and men,” the FMF President said at a press conference.

The Mexican women’s team eliminated from the CONCACAF W Championship. Photo: FMF

The latest failure of Mexican football in the men’s and women’s categories. The consequences of the development of sports are not yet clearly known, but the state of failure before Absence in the Olympics it’s the truth. difference Luis Ernesto Perez Based on Monica Vergara They will go down in history as a generation that distinguished themselves by not missing the 33rd Olympic event.

Mexico lost in the group stage of the CONCACAF Regional Championship at youth level as in Concacaf W Women’s Championship, It’s not a secondary fact, because historically the state appears as a force in those categories (in the women’s branch at least regionally, yes). The direct repercussions are that the state will not have representation in the Paris 2024in the world Cup 2023 Indonesiannor in Australia and New Zealand 2023.

After a few months of controversy, World Cup Qatar 2022The picture does not look encouraging for the team led by My Father Martin. The results were not as expected and the ability to qualify for the group stage at the World Cup is an uncertainty that worries Mexican fans. After excluding opponents who will not attend Qatar 2022, Mexico has not been able to beat its rivals (who will attend) in the last eight duels.

You have three draws (against Canada, the United States and Ecuador) and five losses (twice with the United States, Ecuador, Canada and Uruguay).

After the defeat, the Mexican national team was definitely left out of the two biggest under-20 sports fairs in international football (Image: Twitter/miseleccionmx)

The first major failure in Martino’s current management as coach of the Mexican national team occurred in the summer of 2020 with the controversy over CONCACAF League of Nations. Although he achieved good results during the stages leading up to the final, the goal was not achieved as he lost the title to the biggest contender: the United States.

A year later, the result was repeated in gold cup. The Stars and Stripes again beat the Mexican national team in the title match. Due to a minimal difference in the score, El Tri saw the neighboring country crowned for the second time in a row.

