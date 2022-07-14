The show is played at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Chile

The World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series will be held in Santiago, Chile from August 12-14, 2022, in one combined tournament. The winners of each tournament will earn a spot as a fixed team in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023.

Twelve teams and 12 women’s teams representing the six world rugby regions compete over three days at Santa Laura Stadium.

The draw will include teams in three groups of four, to repeat the Olympic format

The Challenger Series was introduced in 2020 to begin development of rugby sevens around the world and lead to qualification for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Twelve women’s and 12 men’s teams, representing the six world rugby regions, have qualified through regional competitions and will compete over three days at Santa Laura Stadium; Tournament winners will achieve the desired stable team status for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023.

The format of the competition is similar to that of the Olympics, in which the twelve teams are divided into three groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group along with the top two third-placed teams will advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and finals to determine the winners whose ultimate prize will be promotion to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The draw for the men’s groups sees hosts Chile facing South Korea, Papua New Guinea and Georgia in Group A. In Group B, Hong Kong will meet Tonga, Jamaica and Zimbabwe. The strong team from Germany, who performed well as a wild card in the 2021 and 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, is in Group C along with Uruguay, Uganda and Lithuania.

In the women’s competition, host country Chile is in Group D, where it will face China, Kenya and South Africa, who played as a wild card in the final event of the 2022 Series in Toulouse in May.

Poland and Belgium, who also participated in distinction as invited teams in the 2022 Series events in Malaga and Seville, will play in Group E alongside Argentina and Papua New Guinea. Japan has plenty of experience in the series, including at Langford this year, and will face Kazakhstan, Colombia and Mexico in Group F.

The World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series was launched in February 2020 to drive the development of rugby sevens around the world. The competition serves as a promotional pathway for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series as the men’s and women’s Challenge Series winners become matches in the next season’s World Championship.

The 2020 Men’s Challenge Series featured two rounds, both of which were conducted in South America. The Japanese men’s team won the promotion after both opening events. This year will see the Women’s Challenge Series debut after the inaugural Women’s Challenge Series event scheduled for March 2020 in Stellenbosch, South Africa, which cannot happen due to the pandemic.

The seven rugby players and fans will enjoy for the remainder of 2022, with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, July 29-31, followed by The Challenge Series, and the men’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 Final on August 26 and 27, ahead of the Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town. From 9 to 11 September.

“The World Rugby Sevens Challenge Series is a vital component of our ambitious plans to further develop the sport around the world,” said Nigel Cass, Director of World Rugby Competition and Performance, Nigel Cass. Intense from start to finish.”

“Rugby Sevens is a major driver of global growth for our sport, particularly in emerging nations, and remains one of the top priorities for global rugby. After the spectacular Olympic competition in Tokyo last year, which captured the imaginations of many new fans around the world, little rugby continues Expanding and captivating audiences with their dynamic, skillful and exciting nature.”

“We thank the Chilean Rugby Union for their cooperation in holding this important event, the first since the inaugural event in 2020, and we are working closely to ensure a high-performance environment for players and teams to showcase their talents.”

Chile Rugby Federation President Christian Rudloff said: “As Chilean Rugby, we are very proud of the trust that the World Rugby team once again places in us to host a huge global event. This is without a doubt a sample of the hard and professional work that we have developed in the past three years. To welcome our guests with the usual warmth, we are preparing for a world sports festival.”

“The dispute over the World Championship quota will be the ultimate motivation for athletes who dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.”

“This is an affirmation that we will continue to work so that Chilean rugby players have the opportunity to experience the best of international action firsthand, when on August 12, 13 and 14 Cóndores 7 plays the Challenge Series again. It is with great pride that the condors also have the opportunity to compete at the highest level. international”.

