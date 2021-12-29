The original CloverWorks anime Tokyo 24-ku will have a terrible production – Kudasai

Like a new original anime from the studios CloverforksAnd Tokyo 24-kou (Tokyo twenty-fourth ward), approaching its premiere on January 5, Chief Animation Director, Kiminori ItoOn his Twitter account, he expressed his pessimistic thoughts on anime production. Not only did he openly state that production had been delayed too long, but he also unfortunately predicted the collapse of the animation in future episodes.

Red flags began on October 24, shortly after the official announcement of the anime. The author commented that it was part of the production, and later that day he wrote “CloverWorks has three chains in the works for January. The fact that Tokyo 24-ku (Tokyo Twenty 4th Ward) was announced recently because their calendar is the most backward I think.“.

Ito’s publications became progressively more pessimistic in November. On November 1, he wrote: “You’ll see this happen all the time in the last anime: the designs will be shown, the episode director will start checking the design, but there’s no animation director.(The Animation Director’s role is to make sure the animation looks consistent with the character design templates, and redraw the frames if necessary.)

The next day he wrote: “I’m on a sinking ship! We are about to drown! ha ha ha“. the next day: “I’ve been involved in a lot of work with low quality graphics, but this time it seems like I’m on the verge of an animation crisis… I’m only half kidding“.

I got on a muddy boat! She’s about to drown!

On November 15 he wrote: “The schedule is bad (emoji), which reminds me of the dark history of CloverWorks (formerly A-1 Pictures Koenji): Qualidea Code (sic)Produced A-1 Anime Pictures quality code, which premiered in 2016. She also made a satirical blog post: «*In the case of enlightenment* Don’t worry, we can always outsource master animation, intermediate animation, drawing and compositing abroad!». Another irony has the following:The lead animator lives an interesting life, a glass of wine in one hand with only light and easy adjustments to the faces. There was a time when I thought like that».

On November 30 he wrote: «It’s really hard, man. I will die». On December 10, he gave a clear production status update, saying that Episode 1 still had unfinished builds, with another 20 cutscenes that needed to go through the main animation director. On December 17, he wrote: «Leave it already! I have no life!». On December 19, he again referred to the production crisis: «When will the animation drop? It’s the job I’m doing right now!On December 21, he indicated that even the first episode includes a group of animators who were added at the last minute to avoid a complete breakdown. His last post referring to the production was from last December 21, when he posted a photo of himself lying on the studio floor with the caption: «I’m camping here tonight».

Sinopsis de Tokyo 24-ku

The story takes place on an artificial island known as “Area 24”. Three friends who have known each other since childhood live here: Ran, Koki and Shota. The three of them have different social situations, hobbies and personalities, but they are always together. However, your relationships will change drastically after a certain incident. In a commemorative ceremony a year after the aforementioned incident, the three met again and all of their phones started ringing at the same time. The phone call from a friend they thought was dead, urging them to “choose the future.” This is how each will believe in their own way of doing things to protect the future of the residents of District 24.

