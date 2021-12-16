The San Diego Wave Fútbol, ​​affiliated with the NWSL, has presented its shield and the colors it will wear on its 2022 debut.

The San Diego Wave soccer club of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) officially revealed its crest and the colors it will wear when it debuts in the tournament in 2022 on Wednesday.

The San Diego women’s team will play at Snapdragon Stadium in downtown Mission Valley. The stadium will also function for entertainment, civic and cultural events and will seat 35,000 spectators. The stadium will be ready in September 2022.

During the press conference, the club presented the official slogan as an expression of “the strength of the city and the team that proudly supports it.” The logo also contains a wave representing the Pacific sea that floods the coast of the city.

“We are excited to unveil our colors and logo, which are inspired by the beauty and culture of San Diego and the sheer power of the Pacific Ocean,” said club president Jill Ellis. “We are confident that our players and fans everywhere will enjoy wearing our crest and colors as they proudly represent and support San Diego Wave Football Club.”

Wave FC has had a very busy week, as in addition to their presentation on Wednesday, they announced two days ago the inclusion of the attacking star of the United States women’s national team, Alex Morgan, to their ranks.

The forward played for the Orlando Pride team, where she has been since 2017.