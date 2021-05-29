The strangest food groups from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendros

One of the novelties it provided The Legend of Zelda: A Breath of the Wild In the saga was the ability to Get the ingredients With the purpose For cooking And detailing Recipes That allow the player Increase your health, stamina and obtain various benefits.

Well, there are a variety of possible recipes that can be cooked by putting together all kinds of items. In fact, they can be prepared Elixir With all kinds of confusion Part of a monster With another than Animal, Something that doesn’t look completely appetizing. On the other hand, you can also make food by mixing Precious stones and woodWe don’t know how far my stomach is End to end.

Finally, and the thing that is perhaps more sinister, is the Fairies In some recipes, although very useful advantages are offered to our hero, it may be so Catch them For later Burn them in a fire It may not be the best option for some.

In the end, we leave you with a video that went viral at the time to offer you some of the most outlandish recipes:

what do you think? Which recipe do you like the most Breath of the wild? Leave your opinion in the comments!

