MIUI 12.5 is already coming to these two very popular Xiaomi phones

If you have Xiaomi Mobile You probably know what it is MIUI 12.5.0 update. This new version is developed by Xiaomi to supply MIUI 12 glitches As it was developing MIUI 13. It is an important update for many Xiaomi phones that currently have bugs or not have very good performance. Today we can announce that two terminals of the company are already in existence Update to MIUI 12.5 in Europe. two Xiaomi smartphones Very popular millions of units sold.

POCO X3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with MIUI 12.5

If you are the owner of a file Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Or prof POCO X3 Pro We have good news for you. Global versions for both devices They are already receiving MIUI 12.5 officially. It Beta is stable It will first reach a small number of users, and then, not many, it will be implemented globally.

These were two of the first stops for the company to see MIUI 12.5 update Globally. This is also being applied in China on other models such as Xiaomi Mi 9 and Redmi K20 Pro (Mi 9T Pro) or Redmi K30 Ultra.

It’s a matter of time Xiaomi Keep releasing more updates for this release to Europe and rest of Western markets for more mid-range and high-end models. For now we have to wait, as the tests are being run with My Note 10 Lite and POCO X3 Pro.

If you have either of these two devices, you are in luck and you will be able to Coming soon to MIUI 12.5. The changes won’t be amazing, but a major improvement in performance and solutions for all the small bugs my Xiaomi phone is expected to come across.

