This is what the “turbulent” heart of the Milky Way Galaxy looks like.

The NASA He’s released a new overview of our very restless and energizing core The galaxy.

The image combines 370 images taken by the Orbital Observatory of Rayos X Chandra, And describes the billions of stars and countless black holes in the heart Milky Way. A radio telescope in South Africa contributed to the contrast.

Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts, on the Amherst campus, said Friday that he worked on the image for a year while confined at home in pandemic.

Read also: This is how a lunar eclipse was seen in Mexico and the world

“What we see in the panorama is a disturbed or active ecosystem at the center of our galaxy,” Wang said in an email. There are many remnants of supernovae, black holes, and neutron stars there. Each point or element in the X-ray represents a source of energy, most of it is located in the center.

The high-density, high-energy center of the galaxy is located 26,000 light-years from Earth.

Read also: Lunar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse: An IPN Scientist Solves the Mystery Behind the Astronomical Event

Wang’s work was published in the June issue of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Chandra was launched into space in 1999 and orbits the Earth in an elliptical orbit.

fjb