The third New Year’s Mysterious Gift Code for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and a revision of the previous one

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

After its release and recent newsWe now get more details and recently confirmed news of the long-awaited Nintendo Switch game Pokémon scarlet and purple.

Pokémon scarlet and purple

Information focused on The symbol of the mysterious gift of the third New Year for the game. which is next:

  • BEFASH10NLEADER
  • It gives us stardust, a star fragment, or a comet fragment
  • Valid until January 15, 2023

We remember you steps To retrieve it:

  1. Open the main menu on your copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet
  2. Choose “Pokeportal” then “Mystery Gift”
  3. Select “Get With Code/Password” and enter the code to claim your gift

You have All previous symbols, including the other two symbols of the New Year, here.

Don’t forget that you have too Our complete and updated guide to the game here.

what do you think? Don’t forget it was posted recently Endgame trailer showed Two new Pokemon. Besides this, they have confirmed First Tera-Raid events, Pokémon Home compatibility, and launch updateas well as details of gifts to be obtained Saving data From Pokémon Sword or Shield or Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, Glittering Pearl, or Let’s Go.

Remember that the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, and Spain is the region from which I was inspired. You have our full premiere coverage here.

