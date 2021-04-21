The US women’s national team will face the “group of death” in Tokyo 2020

It won’t be easy. Looking to win an Olympic gold medal again, Van The United States women’s national team You already know who your opponents will be in the group stage Tokyo 2020, Where the so-called ‘Group of death’.

After the draw that took place this morning, Wednesday, at the offices of the FIFAIn Switzerland, he learned that the team was led by Flatko Andonovsky, Which has remained undefeated since its arrival in Team USA, You will be part of Group G, along with Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.

“We have great respect for all three of our group’s opponents and We know that the tournament will push us to our limits mentally and physically, as well as challenge us in every match, technically and tactically.Therefore, we will do everything we can in the next three months to prepare for success. “, Said the strategist United State.

America’s opponents in Tokyo 2020

The first appearance of the box Stars and lines The Wednesday 21 July In Tokyo (4:30 AM ET) against the Europeans, where they drew 1-1 in their last friendly match on Scandinavian soil; after three days , Saturday 24 (7:30 a.m. ET) facing New Zealanders in Saitama; And his post closes in Tuesday 27 (4:00 AM ET) against the Australians.

Other groups for Women’s soccer In Tokyo 2020 they are written as follows:

Group E: Japan / Canada / Great Britain / Chile

Group F: Brazil / China / Netherlands / Zambia

