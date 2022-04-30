The Webb Telescope is already aligned, and it’s doing better than even the most optimistic predictions

picture : NASA / STScI

The Web Space Telescope is located One step closer to being fully operational: Indeed It’s totally File alignment and calibration Four tools for collecting data about our universe. NASA announced the new milestone in a Spread blog or memo yesterday .

The Webb, a collaboration between NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency, is the effort The latest discovery of mankind the secrets of the universe. The purpose of the telescope is to collect data on Potentially habitable exoplanetsas well as observing distant stars and newborn galaxies in using infrared . shaped mirror golden honeycomb. now for you The seventh and final stage of alignment Officially after months It was launched in December 2021, and there is already Some amazing photos of each of their four gadgets to prove it .

“These wonderful test images from a successfully aligned telescope show what people of all countries and continents can achieve when there is in bold the focus scientific “To explore the universe,” said Lee Feinberg, the president. Elements of the Webb Optical Telescope at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center .

Now that the mirrors are fully aligned, the telescope sends Successfully to its four tools the light that reaches from the ends of the universe, take pictures of stars in sharp focus. Tools Nircam, a near-infrared camera for imaging young stars and galaxy formation; The NIRa powerful spectrometer for studying light from distant sources; Mary, a camera and a spectrometer operating in the mid-infrared wavelengths; s IGF / Nereswhich allows the telescope to accurately identify and study exoplanets.

web will happen now to the device operation process, as these incredibly sensitive tools will be tested in various configurations to ensure they are ready for widespread operation. As part of this process, the telescope will point to different parts of the sky to make sure they are thermally stable. The instrument should take about two months to run, so The official start of the scientific mission should happen this summer.