The World Cup will start the day before with Qatar

The World Cup in Qatar will change its start date and start a day earlier, Sunday, November 20, if FIFA approves the amendment on Thursday. Initially, the opening match was going to face Senegal and the Netherlands, but with this decision the Qatari national team, the host, will participate in their ‘own’ tournament with the Group A match that will measure them against Ecuador at El Bayt Stadium.

Despite the fact that the proposal arrived late, just over three months before the ball started rolling, the leaders of the six continental confederations (UEFA, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, CAF, AFC and OFC) and the Chairman of the Board of Directors are expected. From world football, Gianni Infantino, agrees to change the calendar.

The leaders of the six confederations and FIFA President Gianni Infantino must agree to the change

In addition to the initial duel, the opening ceremony, which in the original plan was scheduled for November 21 before the Qatar match, as two matches were already supposed to be played, which is unusual in a World Cup, will now be affected. Held before the first meeting as usual.

If these changes are approved, Senegal and the Netherlands in Group A, which were scheduled to be played on November 21 at 1:00 pm in Qatar, will be played at a later time, while the rest of the matches will be played on that day (England, Iran and the United States) – Wales from group B) will remain rudimentary in time.

Gianni Infantino greets the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during the Qatar World Cup draw. Kay Pfaffenbach/Reuters

For its part, Spain will participate for the first time on Wednesday, November 23 against Costa Rica at 5:00 pm (Spanish time) at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The team coached by Luis Enrique was framed in Group E along with the Central American team, Germany and Japan.