Today’s newspaper | Kenyan players denounced their association before TAS for not being allowed to play in the African Cup qualifiers

Britain’s Emma Radokano and Japan’s Naomi Osaka were eliminated on Tuesday in their first appearance at the Canadian 1000 in Toronto, losing to defending champion Camila Giorgi and Kaya Kanebi respectively.

Radocano, the ninth favorite and current US Open champion, was eliminated by Italian Camila Giorgi, who beat her 7-6 (0), 6-2 and in the second round she will play Belgium’s Elise Martins, who defeated Hungarian Anna. Bondar 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Naomi left Osaka with lower back pain while losing to Estonian Kaya Kanebi 7-6 (4), 3-0.

Osaka, the former top seed and four-time Grand Slam winner, had just played her first tournament since last week’s Roland Garros in San Jose, California. She was eliminated in the second round of the California Championships by American Coco Gauff.

The Japanese national team has played only six matches since losing the Miami final in early April to world number one Ija Swiatek of Poland.

The Japanese’s best result in the Canadian championship was the 2019 quarter-finals.

Kanebe, 37, is participating in the Canadian event for the second time in her career and the first since losing to Lucy Safarova in the first round in 2019.

The confrontation between the two is still in favor of Kanepi now 2-0.