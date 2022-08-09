Keylor, on a safari with Sergio Ramos in Rwanda

In Africa, Tico’s presence alongside Sergio Ramos and Julian Draxler has been a trend in that country’s mainstream media.

After the draw with the Costa Rica goalkeeper Strasbourg, Keylor Navas He was able to have a leisure space with his wife, Andrea SalasDeparture France To head towards one of the most exotic countries in Africa, Rwanda.

The 35-year-old Costa Rican made a trip from Paris to Rwanda Accompanied by Julian Draxler, Tilo Kehrer and Sergio Ramos, they were invited by the Ministry of Tourism of that country which since 2019 has been one of the main sponsors of Paris Saint-Germain.

Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas in Rwanda. 2022.

“They left on Sunday to meet the famous Big Five in Akagera National Park where they had the opportunity to see lions, elephants, antelopes, zebras, rhinos and other wild animals in their natural habitat,” the official said. Paris Saint-Germain Through a press release.

Akagera National Park is the country’s largest wetland and the last refuge of its savannah species Rwanda. It is a unique tourist attraction with more than 13,000 animals,” the French team added through the press release.

a few days ago, Keylor Navas He was very excited to travel to Rwanda To see the gorillas, one of the greatest attractions in the country of more than twelve million people.

In social networks, the presence of Costa Rica with the other three teammates Paris Saint-Germain It was the trend in the main networks of the Parisian team, as well as the tourist office of Rwanda.

Then the players go to Volcanoes National Park to see the majestic mountain gorillas. They will also meet young fans and players from the academy Paris Saint-Germain in Kigali. A visit will be organized to the Genocide Memorial in Kigali to commemorate the victims and learn about the violations committed against the Tutsi.” Paris Saint-Germain.