These are the confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass arriving in May
April is not over yet, but we already have a good list of Confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass Which will arrive in May. Which comes as a big surprise, as we don’t usually get a great indication of what’s coming to the service until Microsoft officially announces (at least) two payments per month, but Xbox Game Pass in May 2022 already looks pretty stacked halfway. April, with some good names on the list of upcoming games.
Thinking about the games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in May, The highlights of Sniper Elite 5 so far, which launches live on the service on May 26, as will every game on the list so far: Games like Trek to Yomi, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and Pac-Man Museum+ will all arrive on the day they launch on the service. Quite a few are likely to be announced.
Confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass
Two Point Campus was also included in the list of confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass arriving in May, but unfortunately it has been pushed back until August. There seems to be a small chance of that A Plague Tale: Mass ends with coming to service in May 2022, but it may not be worth raising your hopes. Overall, you shouldn’t forget that we also have a lot to look forward to in April 2022.
Lost in Random Games, Bugsnax, Unsouled as well as games to be announced next week. This is what we know about Confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass in May 2022 so far:
- May 5 – sleeping citizen – Control unit
- May 5 – Journey to my day – Console, computer, cloud
- May 10 – Ioden’s History: Rise – Controller, to be determined later
- May 26 Elite Sniper 5 – Console, PC
- May 27 – Pac-Man Museum + – Console, PC, TBD
