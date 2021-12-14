These are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 31

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The year ends and ends for everything, for good and for bad. Do you want to know the good first? Because Microsoft has already released what will be The last batch of games Which is integrated into Xbox Game Pass for PC, console, and cloud games. In total, a battery of 11 new games will arrive between December 15-16.

The bad news is that although some have come in… others have to leave, and I feel bad that I couldn’t give up before Yakuza Games leaving the service this time.

Games exit Game Pass

These games will be Available until December 31After that date, they will stop their activities and we will not know when they will return. What we do know is that if you play it now and want to get it when it comes out, it will get a limited time discount to make it easier to get it.

  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (cloud and console).
  • small acre (cloud and console).
  • Yakuza 0 (cloud, console and PC).
  • Yakuza Kiyomi 1 (cloud, console and PC).
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (cloud, console and PC).

Will you miss any of these games? Let us know in the comments if you’ve started one and are only half done. And above all, if you are going to catch it or not.

