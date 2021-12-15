This smartphone is all power and speed

Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED display, 3 cameras… The OnePlus smartphone has it all.

the OnePlus 9 at your fingertips With a discount of 139 euros Thanks to an Amazon offer. The Chinese smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is enough space for your peace of mind. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime user, you’ll enjoy fast and secure shipping.

We are talking about a very balanced smartphone, a device that comes with it 120 Hz panelAnd One of the most powerful Qualcomm processors even 5G connection. If you are looking for a very powerful smartphone for less than 600 euros, then you are facing a great opportunity.

Buy OnePlus for Less Than You Expect

OnePlus 9 arrives with a screen 6.55 inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution, 120Hz refresh rate. It is a great panel in which you will find only a small cut-out, the hole that houses the front camera. If you are looking for streamlined and bold colors, the Chinese machine is a great choice.

inside Qualcomm Snapdragon 888The most powerful American company ever made. In this case you will find it next to 8 GB RAM. He is the same healer who gives life to his older brother, OnePlus 9 Pro. You will be able to order the maximum of it, you will not have problems with the heaviest applications and games.

The Chinese company has added 3 cameras to the back of its main phone: a main sensor 48 MP Sony IMX689, a wide angle 50 megapixels with 116 degrees of view and a macro sensor. On the other hand, in the front aperture, there is a 16-megapixel camera.

OnePlus terminal also contains files 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging. Chinese technology company One of the fastest methods I’ve triedYou won’t leave the house without a battery. The OnePlus 9 also comes with stereo speakers and NFC, which you can use to pay without having to take out your wallet from apps like Google Pay.

