These are the new AI tools introduced by Google🎦

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

Google introduced its new AI tool called Bard and it competes with ChatGPT, it is a chatbot that has the ability to perform various functions belonging to the application and even many other functions.

Although the new Google tool is only available in English, Japanese and Korean, it has functions that make it different from ChatGPT, since it has the option to display itself in a superior way for those who want to create content not only through text, but also through images, among other functions.
The main features of the new Google tool are:

The ability to export your searches response directly from the Bard to Gmail or Google Docs, so it won’t be necessary to ‘copy copy’.

High-Quality Answers: Unlike Open AI which has data until 2021, Google’s AI is constantly trained by the database.

Bard also offers three options for the same answer, so when asking a question, you can use the one that suits you best.

In the same way, at their conference where they introduced Bard, the company introduced other important features related to artificial intelligence and within its own Google WorkSpace.

You can create entire slides with presentations, formulas without numbers with Google Sheets, and auto-retouch in Google Docs, among many other things.

They introduced VertexIA with three tools that can be used: MidJourney, Codey, and Chirp.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2q-LDCOomgM

More Stories

James Webb has just made an unprecedented discovery in our solar system – he taught me about science

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Microsoft is willing to hijack your entire screen to “convince” you to upgrade to Windows 11

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Apply this home remedy to get rid of gum fungus from your fridge, this is how you prepare it

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Endgame’ and becomes the second highest-grossing film in Mexico

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The Legend of Zelda Guide: Kingdom’s Tears – History, Sacred, Secondary…

3 days ago Leo Adkins

BEAUTIFUL FLOWER NAILS: 4 must-have nail designs before 30 to show off wrinkle-free hands

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Palma Eruption “Historicers,” SINC Track and Rafael Bachiller, CSIC-BBVA Science Communication Awards | Sciences

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

Xela gets a draw from Guastatoya – Diario de Centro América

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Montana became the first state to ban TikTok in the US

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

These are the new AI tools introduced by Google🎦

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

Money Laundering: Political strife and a lack of dollars turn the need into an urgency

14 hours ago Mia Thompson