These are the shocking photos taken by NASA’s Voyager probes since 1977

Human interest in space exploration has led to the use of tools to learn more about space. ordeep universethis is the case in Voyager probeswhich throughout history have taken wonderful pictures of Jupiter, Saturn and the farthest reaches of our solar system, however, Container The amazing ship cameras are about to turn off, so today we will be remembering some of the most impressive photos.

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are two spacecraft launched from Earth in 1977 by the National Aeronautics Administration. Its main purpose was to explore Jupiter and Saturn. This allowed not only to capture the planets, but also to take in the details of the clouds and storms of the largest star in the system and the characteristic rings of the sixth planet, as well as other learning.

Despite the fact that ships have already been transmitting information to Earth for 45 years, the INSIDER portal reports that they are running out of power, due to this, NASA scientists are turning off more and more rocket tools to keep them running.

According to NASA, the ships will last until about 2025. However, the gate states that it was initially built for a useful life of five years, but has been extended.

So before the specialists finish their job, here are the snapshots of the planets captured during these years:



On August 23, the probe captured Saturn’s colorful rings from 1981. Image: NASA via INSIDER



Voyager 2 captured images through UV, violet, and green filters to create this image.

NASA/JPL via INSIDER



The photos were taken in 1989 by Flight 2. Photo: NASA



Detailed image of Saturn’s moons. Image: NASA via INSIDER



Jupiter and its two moons. NASA/JPL via INSIDER



Uranus seen by the probe. Photo: NASA



The solar system seen by the probe. Container



Voyager 1 captured Saturn on November 16, 1980, and its rings are covered in a shadow. Image: NASA/Via INSIDER