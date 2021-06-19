They found that medieval Europeans regularly reopened tombs, and did not steal them

50 mins ago Leo Adkins

Posted:

June 19, 2021 16:24 GMT

Until now, scholars do not know why this funerary practice spread over such a large area in such a short period of time.

The societies that lived in Europe between the fifth and seventh centuries were Usually graves reopen إعادة and removing objects for reasons archaeologists are trying to understand. A team of researchers has identified hundreds of tombs from the Roman region of Transylvania to southern England, which were reopened or tampered with shortly after being buried, says one study, published This Friday is in Antiquity magazine.

Previously, the reopened tombs were thought to reflect isolated cases of theft, however, new research confirms that they were. A widespread practice in Europe in the early Middle Ages, which were part of the usual funeral customs.

“They made a careful selection of the possessions they carried, especially taking women’s pins and men’s swords, but They left a lot of valuablesIncluding valuable metal objects such as gold or silver pendants”, Hinge Alison Klevnas, a researcher at Stockholm University and the study’s lead author, noted that the artifacts were removed even when they were broken, indicating that they had not been used for use or resale.

Although the reopening of tombs was a widespread activity, there were variations, presumably based on local traditions or even depending on who was buried. Most modifications consist of Remove selected objects, but other cases include handling the dead, damaging objects, removing body parts and, in one case, adding a dog to the burial.

“Tomb robbery seems to be a passive act, but it really does seem to be. socially positive In this case. Klevnas explained that people continued to bury the dead in cemeteries, along with the frequent work of reopening graves. “We can even see that some of the graves where customs were reopened were used longer than those where the dead were left .in peace,” he added.

However, scholars do not know why this practice has spread to such a large area in such a short period of time.

If you like it, share it with your friends!

More Stories

We are fried! NASA warns of global warming – El Financiero

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Scientists from a large Russian research center have created a giant quantum cyclone

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Elden Ring difficulty will not be adjustable

1 day ago Leo Adkins

So you can change the time and date of sent messages

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They discover the fossil of a giant rhinoceros that is five meters high and 24 tons طن

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Betelgeuse: They solved the mystery of the star’s great loss of brightness (thanks to a telescope in Chile)

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Promoting open science in public policy

44 mins ago Mia Thompson

They found that medieval Europeans regularly reopened tombs, and did not steal them

50 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mexico admits review of US car factory workers inside T-MEC

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Citizenship on World Refugee Day

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Sunrise over Lake Victoria | the passenger

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter