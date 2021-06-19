We are fried! NASA warns of global warming – El Financiero

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

A recent scientific study revealed that the planet has been experiencing a rise in temperature for 15 years, due to the excess energy it absorbs and releases. Satellite and ocean data reveal a noticeable increase in the rate of Earth’s heatingProduced by NASA and published in Geophysical Research Letters.

The study demonstrates that the Earth’s energy imbalance (ISS) is determined by internal changes in the climate system.

In observations made by NASA, it is clear from satellite images that there has been an increase in energy imbalances on Earth, from mid-2005 to 2019.

Most of this excess energy, which is about 90 percent, heats the ocean, land, and atmosphere; It melts snow and ice.

This trend is mainly due to an increase in absorbed solar radiation, associated with a decrease in the reflectivity of clouds and sea ice.

How does all this happen?

Climate is determined by the amount of solar energy absorbed by the earth And the amount of this that our planet emits through the emission of thermal infrared radiation. Their sum determines whether the Earth is warming or cooling.

Continuous increases in greenhouse gas concentrations If mixed well in the atmosphere, it results in a net energy gain and Then warming occurs on the ground.

More Stories

Scientists from a large Russian research center have created a giant quantum cyclone

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Elden Ring difficulty will not be adjustable

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

So you can change the time and date of sent messages

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They discover the fossil of a giant rhinoceros that is five meters high and 24 tons طن

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Betelgeuse: They solved the mystery of the star’s great loss of brightness (thanks to a telescope in Chile)

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus V12 | news | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | Download | Download | APK | Free | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Skin cancer: know the symptoms and characteristics

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

We are fried! NASA warns of global warming – El Financiero

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The handshake is returning little by little in the United States…

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – Intellectual property expects tax-free tax reform for economic revitalization

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Chicharito and Funes Morey feature in Mexico Gold Cup pre-select – El Sol de México

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson