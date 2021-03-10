This app is much better

Tired of using Instagram On your mobile phone? For smartphones from Mid-range or low-range Just opening the app and trying to navigate through it can be an ordeal. Over the years it became Pesada applicationHundreds of unnecessary jobs and massive waste of data. Today we leave you with your best alternative and we recommend that you delete Instagram from your mobile phone from now on. The An alternative application We’re talking about it definitely sounds like you: it is Instagram Lite.

Facebook makes Instagram Lite official in 170 countries

For the past year, Facebook has been testing Instagram Lite In some parts of the world in a very specific way. Today announced that the app can be officially downloaded at Google Play 170 countries. The last time we talked about Instagram Lite it was not on Google Play and Now it appears.

The app is intended for the countries where it is located The connection speed is slow And the devices being sold are of fairly mediocre quality. In these cases it is very necessary to have a fast and no-frills application Basic work properly.

You can now install Instagram Lite on your mobile phone and save space

The Instagram app for Android has its weight 35 MB It could turn into hundreds over the course of weeks. It is also an application that It consumes a large amount of data And it needs a good connection to work.

Now all this is resolved with Instagram Lite, An app that you can download now from Google Play if you live in one of the 170 countries that Facebook has selected. If you visit the link and it tells you that you can’t download it, just wait or choose Download via APK.

It is not available in Spain, as it is a country where the connection is good and it is not on the list. If you live in a Latin American country where things are not like this, chances are you can Download the app from Google Play.

Doesn’t that sound like that to you? Don’t worry, it’s that simple Enter APKMirror And download the APK to be able to install it on your device. Download the APK, install it and open it normally. With these simple steps, you can bypass Google Play website restrictions.

You should not be afraid of this last step, it is the official Instagram app in a more modest version of Remove the rollers and everything that is not completely necessary. It only weighs 2 MB, Can be used with 2G coverage And data consumption is much less.

If you only see the main feed and Instagram stories It is highly recommended that you also install this app on your mobile phone. If you have a low data rate and use the social network a lot, you will see an improvement in its costs.

Now you know, borra Instagram and install Instagram Lite For a better experience on more modest cell phones and also less data consumption.