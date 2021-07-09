This is how you can update your Windows PC to fix a vulnerability called “PrintNightmare”

Microsoft has released a patch that solves the problem and advises all users of its operating system to install the resource as soon as possible.

Reports have been circulating recently about “PrintNightmare,” a vulnerability in the Windows Print Spooler service that could allow hackers to take control of users’ computers under certain circumstances, it was reported on Wednesday. digital trends.

Therefore, Microsoft has released a patch that solves the problem and advised all Windows users to install this resource as soon as possible to ensure that Send documents from computer to printer Through the above service safely.

First of all, you have to go to the Start tab and click on the Settings icon. From there, the user will be redirected to the Windows 10 configuration application, where they get to the “Update and Security” section and then “Check for updates”.

If the user has the latest version of Windows, including the various versions, they will need to make sure that there is KB5004945 autocorrect in the Windows Update list to fix the “PrintNightmare” security flaw.

This will allow Windows 10 to download and install the corresponding update in the background. After a few minutes, it will ask Restart your computer. After performing this last step, the device will be protected from the observed vulnerability.

On the other hand, last May, hundreds of Windows 10 users مستخدمي they reported A series of bugs in the latest operating system update, patch KB5003173, that caused performance problems and could cause certificates to be lost on the computers on which they were installed.

