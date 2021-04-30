This is Huawei P50 in real pictures, is it cute?

There are a handful of brands that at this point in the year are not delivering news in the high-end range. Today we have to talk about it Huawei And its next cutting-edge stations are arriving soon. The Huawei P50 Filtered again, this time in real photos taken from device models. These models are not functional terminals, but they are It reveals a subtle exterior design. This allows us to have an idea of ​​what will be coming into the company’s catalog. The Huawei P50 It comes with a simple and unique design.

This is what the Huawei P50 looks like, with 4 cameras and a giant unit

Photographs of the models reveal Actual size of the unit, Which, until now, has only been seen in showcases. This unit appears to be hosting 4 cameras, Two in each large circle of the unit. The rest of the back is very simple and we only find a glass panel that covers all of this part.

The front is interesting as well as simple. Huawei has chosen an option Flat screen It works well with very fine edges. The front camera is located in a small hole in the middle. Mockups reveal a The bottom edge is somewhat thicker than the rest.

In general we are facing prof A very simple device It can pass through a mid range. It’s not a bad thing, but it goes against what Huawei has been doing in recent years.

Their devices have always been a benchmark in design and this year, at least the base model seems to be. It won’t have much ostentation in design. We will have to wait to see if Huawei is focusing its efforts on camera and performance.

