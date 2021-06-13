This theme brings the new UI and interface elements of Android 12 to your Xiaomi phone

54 mins ago Leo Adkins

Thanks for the app Threads We can completely change the look of Xiaomi. So much so that even We can design it with the new Android 12 interfaceUse the new tools and generally enjoy the look of the latest operating system from Google even if we don’t have it installed.

That’s thanks Android 12 Theme version, a new look compatible with MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5, able to transform our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO interface with the same design fonts as the new Google OS.

This is beyond incorporating lSame icons for Android 12, this theme customizes the lock screen and control center and also brings its own layout and design to the settings menu. In addition, it includes a Variety of widgets. All this without losing a certain essence of MIUI.

Likewise, with Android 12 Theme Edition, your Xiaomi phone is You will dress up your notification bar with Android 12 icons, whether those for notifications, such as battery status, coverage or the clock itself.

This theme brings the new Android 12 user interface and interface elements to Xiaomi. Xiaomi News Addicts

To install this theme you must first Change your Xiaomi region, is recommendedIndia«. After that, it is enough to reach this link It will take you directly to the Xiaomi app or theme store (MTZ).

More Stories

Three more Xbox Game Pass games have been leaked. Will we see them tomorrow?

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: So you can easily send giant emoji

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Zelda: Breath of the Wild player accidentally detects a barrel mechanic and spreads viral – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

An asteroid worth thousands of times the value of the global economy could be a ‘pile of rubble’

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Astronomers discover an arc of galaxies 3,000 million light-years long

2 days ago Leo Adkins

China publishes several color photos of the surface of Mars

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

UNESCO calls for more investment in science before another health crisis strikes

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

This theme brings the new UI and interface elements of Android 12 to your Xiaomi phone

54 mins ago Leo Adkins

SUMMER SERIES 2021: United States vs Jamaica: schedule and where to watch today’s friendly match live on TV

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

La Nación / Local digital services continue to grow

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Along with LeBron James: The NBA players who will be a part of Space Jam 2

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter