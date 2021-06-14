E3 2021: Final Fantasy in the style of Dark Souls is a real game. It won’t be exclusive to PlayStation 5

Recently, rumors started circulating about a new Final Fantasy style Evil spirits Which will be developed by Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo. If you touch what you heard, you should know that the project is real, it’s called Stranger’s Paradise: The Origin of Final Fantasy It will come next year.

Stranger’s Paradise: The Origin of Final Fantasy It was announced as a new game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. In the video we can see that it is an adventure in which we will travel to a world Final Fantasy, but we will abandon turn-based combat to fight intense battles in Evil spirits.

The thing that will attract attention is that Final Fantasy Seize the opportunity to return to the roots of the franchise. We say that because you will be one of the warriors of light who has the task of eliminating Chaos and Garland, opponent of the original version of Final Fantasy. It is worth noting that Tetsuya Nomura is involved in the project.

Description of Square Enix and Koei Tecmo Stranger’s Paradise: The Origin of Final Fantasy As a “new vision” of Final Fantasy. So fans should expect a lot of surprises in this game that will arrive sometime in 2022.

According to Square Enix, there will soon be a demo of Stranger’s Paradise: The Origin of Final Fantasy Which will be available on PlayStation 5.

