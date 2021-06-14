WhatsApp: so you can send photos with a cartoon filter | Mobile phones | Smartphone | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you want to be an anime? Then try this tool. The main function of The WhatsApp Is to provide instant messaging services, and this is clear to us, however, more than two billion users around the world request the function of animated filters when the camera is activated, something similar to what Instagram can do. This is no longer possible in the app and the company is not even considering it, but on this note we will teach you a trick to send your photos in animation mode.

It is an add-on app available for both Android and iOS (iPhone) mobile phones. Simply download the Voila Al Artist app from Google Play or App Store, an APK file that allows us to take a photo or choose a photo of a celebrity to turn into a cartoon.

You may be interested in | So you can turn WhatsApp into a notepad

In addition, Voila al Artist app will show us a grid of up to 3 gifs to choose from when we take a photo or selfie. It is important to clarify that with these images you can decorate your profile picture The WhatsAppShare it in your stories and send it to your contacts.

How to make your own animation

When we download the above-mentioned application, it will immediately ask us for permissions to access the camera and gallery of our cell phone, and it is necessary to highlight this part. Knowing this important information, follow the steps: Open Voila Al Artist and choose any of the filters: 3D Cartoon, 2D Cartoon, Caricature or Renaissance by pressing the orange arrow on the right side. In this part, we will have to choose between taking a photo using the “Camera” option or moving the photo of a celebrity using the “Celebrity” option. The camera will now open and an oval will appear in the middle where we have to fit our face to take the photo. Then we press “Use” and wait for the application to load to show us the filters.

Now we will see the grid with 3 gifs (Image: Mag)

We select any of the three images with filters that we find at the bottom of the grid.

In the upper right we will see the arrow icon, we click on it.

Finally, we choose the network we want to send to, it can be The WhatsApp , Facebook, Instagram, Gmail or simply save it to your spool of your cell phone.

Ads will appear while you are using the app. There is a premium version where you have to pay to use the app without ads appearing.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, you should write to his contact email: [email protected] a [email protected]. You can also make the same application from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.