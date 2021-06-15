WhatsApp | To mark the message as ‘unread’ again | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you already have the latest version of The WhatsApp ? Nowadays, a variety of functions have been added, such as the ability to reproduce an audio note at a higher speed: 1x, 1.5x and 2x. Likewise, it is also possible to activate messages that will self-destruct in about 7 days if they are not read.

But there is a new system that helps you if you have read or opened a chat or conversation without wanting to. Did you know you can return it as “unread” in it The WhatsApp ?

Although this tool has been enabled for a long time in the fast messaging app, there are few who use it daily, especially to return a notification to its original state.

It should be noted that if you open the message and mark the text as “unread”, and if it is active, the other person will be able to see that you opened their text, as a result, the double blue check will appear in The WhatsApp .

How to repost an unread message on WhatsApp

The trick is very easy and it is not necessary to download any third party app other than WhatsApp. Many times these APKs tend to steal information or ask for permission to access your contact list:

The first thing you should do is update WhatsApp on your mobile device.

Then enter the message you read.

Then select all the conversation or text you want.

In this way, the WhatsApp conversation is marked as “unread”. (Photo: mag)

At that moment a small window will appear where you will be told that you can mark the chat as unread.

Set it to “unread” and it will appear to you as if you have a new notification.

Remember that this will be no different on your friend’s WhatsApp and they will see the double blue check if it is active.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same application from your iPhone.