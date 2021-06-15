WhatsApp | How to make flash warn you when there is a message | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

5 mins ago Leo Adkins

It is one of the most popular applications for you to be able to communicate with everyone by text message or, preferably, using a call and video call, as social distancing is now very important. However, there are many tricks that people who manage the social network do not use every day.

Did you know that your cell phone flash can light up or blink when you receive a message from ? Just as you read it this simple trick is very easy and you don’t need to download any third party apps which tend to a great extent steal personal information.

Look: Learn the trick to combine two emoticons and create a new one in WhatsApp

In order to run it, you must have the latest version of the application, which offers a variety of new features such as the ability to have messages that disappear within a week if they are not read, as well as the tool to be able to play a voice note up to double speed.

What should you do? Remember that you are deciding whether this is beneficial or annoying for you. So if you no longer want to use it, just disable it from They ran the grades again.

How to make your cell phone flash alert you if you receive a WHATSAPP message

To perform this simple trick, you have to resort to the settings of your Android or iPhone device. As for. Here are the steps:

In Android:

  • go to the Settings. Select option Notices. Depending on your Android version, you must enter More settings a Accessibility. There you will find an option that says LED flash Which you should turn on for notifications. with her when you receive a message from , will light up.
In this way, you can activate alerts by Led light on your Android device. (Photo: mag)

On iOS (iPhone):

  • Entry Settings. Select option General. Click where it says Accessibility. Activate the option that says LED warning flashes. And voila, you will be able to see the flash when you get a message from The WhatsApp.
In this way, alerts are activated by the LED flash on the iPhone. (Photo: mag)
In this way, alerts are activated by the LED flash on the iPhone. (Photo: mag)

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same application from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this . There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

More Stories

WhatsApp | To mark the message as ‘unread’ again | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: so you can send photos with a cartoon filter | Mobile phones | Smartphone | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

E3 2021: Final Fantasy in the style of Dark Souls is a real game. It won’t be exclusive to PlayStation 5

1 day ago Leo Adkins

This theme brings the new UI and interface elements of Android 12 to your Xiaomi phone

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Three more Xbox Game Pass games have been leaked. Will we see them tomorrow?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: So you can easily send giant emoji

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

WhatsApp | How to make flash warn you when there is a message | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

5 mins ago Leo Adkins

What is the cost of an I-94 permit to extend a tourist stay in the United States

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Open Air City will be permanent at CDMX, under these conditions

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League broadcasts

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League shows

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson