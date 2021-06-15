WhatsApp | How to make flash warn you when there is a message | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is one of the most popular applications for you to be able to communicate with everyone by text message or, preferably, using a call and video call, as social distancing is now very important. However, there are many tricks that people who manage the social network do not use every day.

Did you know that your cell phone flash can light up or blink when you receive a message from The WhatsApp ? Just as you read it this simple trick is very easy and you don’t need to download any third party apps which tend to a great extent steal personal information.

In order to run it, you must have the latest version of the application, which offers a variety of new features such as the ability to have messages that disappear within a week if they are not read, as well as the tool to be able to play a voice note up to double speed.

What should you do? Remember that you are deciding whether this is beneficial or annoying for you. So if you no longer want to use it, just disable it from The WhatsApp They ran the grades again.

How to make your cell phone flash alert you if you receive a WHATSAPP message

To perform this simple trick, you have to resort to the settings of your Android or iPhone device. As for. Here are the steps:

In Android:

go to the Settings. Select option Notices. Depending on your Android version, you must enter More settings a Accessibility. There you will find an option that says LED flash Which you should turn on for notifications. with her when you receive a message from The WhatsApp , will light up.

In this way, you can activate alerts by Led light on your Android device. (Photo: mag)

On iOS (iPhone):

Entry Settings. Select option General. Click where it says Accessibility. Activate the option that says LED warning flashes. And voila, you will be able to see the flash when you get a message from The WhatsApp.

In this way, alerts are activated by the LED flash on the iPhone. (Photo: mag)

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same application from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.