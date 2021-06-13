Three more Xbox Game Pass games have been leaked. Will we see them tomorrow?

We’re only two hours away from showing Xbox & Bethesda at E3 2021. However, as is usual in this type of event, a portion of the announcements planned for this conference have been leaked, which will include a major focus on game arcade. in this way, There is talk of three Bethesda titles for this platform.

Soon after the leak Yakuza: Like a dragon For Game Pass, Tom Warren, Senior Editor at The Verge Information revealing the arrival DOOM (2016), fallout 3 s Evil Within 2 for this service. Considering that tomorrow’s show will be a joint event with Xbox and Bethesda, this leak was to be expected.

Xbox E3 leaks begin https://t.co/AjLYonlQ40 Tom Warren June 11, 2021

Remember that the DOOM string, except for Dom (2016), is already on Game Pass so this game’s arrival was only a matter of time. Now we can only wait إلا Tomorrow’s Xbox & Bethesda Showcase for official information on these leaks.

Via: Tom Warren