WhatsApp: So you can easily send giant emoji

21 mins ago Leo Adkins

The WhatsApp It continues to bring new news to millions of users around the world. The latest innovation revealed by the Green Logo app is for those who love to use emojis in their conversations and who from now on can send giant emojis and so their conversations can be more interesting.

Although lately stickers have taken a great place in the daily conversations of users The WhatsAppIt is a fact that there are still thousands who continue to use emojis as a form of expression which is why the CEO of said network decided that fans of emojis can send them in a gigantic fashion.

