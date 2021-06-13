WhatsApp: So you can easily send giant emoji

The WhatsApp It continues to bring new news to millions of users around the world. The latest innovation revealed by the Green Logo app is for those who love to use emojis in their conversations and who from now on can send giant emojis and so their conversations can be more interesting.

Although lately stickers have taken a great place in the daily conversations of users The WhatsAppIt is a fact that there are still thousands who continue to use emojis as a form of expression which is why the CEO of said network decided that fans of emojis can send them in a gigantic fashion.

Many may be wondering how to use this new expression tool. The WhatsApp. The steps are as follows: First you have to download the app GboardOnce installed, the necessary permissions must be configured within it so that this keyboard is the default.

After installing Gborad, what you have to do is open a file The WhatsApp, Enter any conversation you have, touch the text box, scroll to the bottom left, next to the space bar, you will find a happy face pointing with emojis. After that, sending options will appear, such as emojis, stickers, etc., select your favorite and send.

Another advantage of this innovative charging method emoji Giants is that you can save the codes you receive from any conversation on your cell phone, something similar to what happens with stickers. This way you will be able to have a large number of animated faces at your disposal so that you can express yourself in the best way. Now just enjoy this new innovation from The WhatsApp.