Zelda: Breath of the Wild player accidentally detects a barrel mechanic and spreads viral – Nintenderos

The Nintendo Direct from E3 2021 One of the most anticipated games in the show is a sequel The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. For this reason, we decided to gather in the news some curiosity to release the original title, to pay tribute and remember why 2017 is one of the most memorable games in Big N. Well, today we are going to tell you a little story that happened recently on the Reddit forums.

This is a recent user NoOneButEllio In one of his award winning matches, Discover a mechanic that allows us to hide inside a barrel so that enemies do not detect us, and therefore do not harm usIt didn’t take long to spread quickly. There seemed to be a lot of people who weren’t familiar with this mechanic. We leave you a Reddit video below in case you want to recreate a weird scene like the one below in your games.

I had no idea this was a thing. from self_from_wild

Definitely weird like that of Rolling on the same drums. what do you think? Do you know this weird mechanic? Let us know in the comments! In the end, we leave you a video that shows us all the locations of these barrels:

