This will be the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra that will arrive in May

8 mins ago Leo Adkins

The first leaks of what will be the Xiaomi phone to an attached camera: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, OLED display, 4900 mAh with up to 120W charging and four 50 + 48 + 48 + 48 MP cameras.

After months of meeting Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro without any trace This model Ultra Called to revolutionize everything in terms of mobile photographyThe truth is, it looks like giant Haidian has finally stripped Daisy of his most ambitious smartphone, which May be submitted to next May according to pricebabain the first reliable leaks that come to us from China.

Not in vain, we already know that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be a kind of smartphone with a sticky camerano ads from In collaboration with Leica Which has been brewing for a long time, almost since Huawei fell into hell, but Keep silence in its evolution That practically left us information orphans.

Let’sGoDigital rebuild, showing how to connect the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to the camera.

yes we saw Its distinctive and excessive designin a huge circle Reminiscent of built-in cameras and will have all four sensorsAnd now we have the first details:

  • 50 MP wide Samsung GN5 or Sony IMX800
  • 48 MP telephoto 2x
  • 48 MP telephoto 5x
  • 48 MP periscope 10x

Surprisingly, it was not included in this rumor There is no information regarding Ultra Wide AngleAlthough the sources Leave the door open In order for the 5x telephoto lens to finally become this ultra-wide angle, also great in size and resolution with 48 or 50 megapixels.

Xiaomi already from China defines the capabilities of its most smartphones, with high-performance hardware and a superior imaging system that would make the Xiaomi 12 Ultra the device with the best mobile imaging on the planet.

The oversized Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be of this type with a camera attached to it

Unfortunately, they also don’t tell us much This potential amalgamation of Leica optics and technology inherited from the best HuaweiWhen Shenzhen and the famous German company cooperated in the production of their high-end smartphone excellent.

Yes, they tell us they will have one OLED display with QHD + resolution and LTPO . technologywhich will provide a refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut to ensure the best display of content, whether obtained from the Internet or recorded with a photographic and video system.

We’ll also see slides Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1With an octa-core processor and a 4nm manufacturing process, we expect nothing less in this regard, and we also leave the door open. For Qualcomm to arrive on time with these releases ‘Plus’ which usually arrive in the second semester of each course.

Nothing is known about the memory configurations, but Xiaomi will be able to integrate them into the body of this phone Big battery up to 4900 mAhwhich will have Fast charging up to 120W Able to restore all device autonomy in just over 15 minutes.

And even here we can read because that’s what they tell us from China, and they determine what it will be like A massive smartphone that will replace the Mi 11 Ultra Xiaomi is trying to return it 1st place and historical highest score in DxOMarkIf this helps!

