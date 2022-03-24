WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will stop using WhatsApp as of March 31 | Applications | Smartphones | Android | data

The WhatsApp , which is the most used app globally with more than 2000 million users, announced very important news that worried a lot of people. It includes deleting various accounts later this month, on March 31, due to a number of policy violation reasons. Looking at the state of the Meta-owned platform, here we leave you the complete list of mobile phones that will be left without the app.

According to the website of The WhatsApp The mobile phones that will be left without the app will be the ones that make mistakes like spamming, exchanging fake news, using modded apps, etc., in addition to having Android 4.1 and lower operating system. So mag Consult the portal Business Who made a list of mobile devices Android And the Iphone They will no longer have the application as of April 1.

List of cell phones that will remain without WhatsApp on March 31

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

Remember that you have to check the operating system you have on your Android cell phone and see if you will stay without WhatsApp or not. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Sony Xperia M

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

asc d2

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S Plus

For these reasons, WhatsApp will close your account at the end of March

If your account has been inactive for more than 120 days in a row, you may not be able to use it at the end of March in case you want to sign in again.

And WhatsApp will not be used by those who use modded apps like WhatsApp Plus.

Another detail is that if you spam often on WhatsApp, creating lists or broadcast groups to be able to send a specific message, they can also close your account.

If you are one of the people who has been blocked by many at the same time in less than a day, you must also say goodbye to your account as it will be deleted.

WhatsApp, like Facebook, fights fake news. In order to improve its filters, the app will delete the account of those people who are responsible for spreading fake news.

If you share documents, your WhatsApp account may not be censored, but if you send files related to the modified software, you can say goodbye to them.

What is the hole at the top of the cell phone screen

Many assert that he is a speaker; But they were wrong.

The opening above your cell phone plays an important role in your everyday communications: it’s the earpiece.

This is many times, on Android terminals it is usually quite long, while on iPhones it does not take up much space.

Likewise, when making a call, it works in conjunction with the small holes above and below your cell phone.

What is Quick Share on your ANDROID CELL

With the Quick Share function, you can quickly share photos and videos.

To do this, simply press the button by swiping down in the notification bar.

When enabled, you can choose whether you want to share documents with your friends, contacts, or a specific person.

At that moment, Quick Share will ask you for the photo or video you want to share.

Once selected, just wait for the photo to load on your cell phone and go to your partner’s photos.

Best of all, despite the heavy weight, you can scroll through photos and videos quickly, in seconds.

Likewise, it is not necessary to connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network, as they do not need the Internet to operate.

When you finish the step of photos or videos, you have to turn off Quick Share to prevent others from connecting or seeing that your cell phone has the active function.

What is the small hole on the bottom of your cell phone

The small hole on the top of your cell phone is used to improve the quality of your calls and reduce outside noise. This way they will be heard more clearly.

However, the The small hole on the bottom of your cell phone acts as a microphone .

. Many may think that the speaker also acted as a micro for your cell phone, but if this is your case, then you are completely wrong .

. You should always be very careful to insert a safety pin into this hole as you can damage the microphone very quickly.

Often times the hole is next to the charging port or your cell phone connection. Try to always keep it very clean so as not to shorten its useful life.

WHAT IS READING MODE ON YOUR ANDROID CELL

Every time you tap on Reading Mode on your Android phone, you will see that your screen turns yellow.

This way you can lower the white levels on your Android device, so that you can read all your notifications and, why not, your books on your cell phone.

The difference between the Blue Filter is that the Reading Mode comes from a single shade, while the Blue Filter can be gradient.

You can also select Reading Mode to quickly change your cell phone tone to black and white.

With it, you will also be able to save a bit of battery since your device won’t turn on for fun when you get a call or message.

WHAT IS THE “NFC” BUTTON ON YOUR ANDROID CELL

The “NFC” button is used to make payments without contacts.

In the same way as Apple Pay, you have to download an app to be able to use this functionality and thus be able to make payments without having your physical card.

Although this is only found in some countries, it is expected that little by little it will reach a presence in Latin America.

On the other hand, with NFC, you can also quickly sync some devices in your home just by hovering the terminal over the gadgets.

Similarly, NFC will also help you identify items that you cannot find at home that have a tag.

Identification and even a passport can also be carried inside the NFC app. However, it is also disabled in many countries, as is the vaccination card.

How to clean the cell phone slot?

by location xatakamovil.comWhat you need to do is to take some pieces of putty and stick them in the different slots of your mobile phone. It is important not to apply too much pressure to the putty to prevent it from sticking to the inside. It is enough to pass it a little so that dirt sticks to it.

How to clean the speaker from the mobile phone?

Using a soft-bristled brush, with consistent but not too strong strokes, can help us remove dust and dirt. Try to use the shallow part of the brush, rather than trying to push the bristles deeply into the holes in the speaker, so as not to damage the mesh and website details. xatakamovil.com.

HOW TO TURN YOUR ANDROID CELL INTO A GAME BOY

how did you do it? Sure as a kid you dreamed of getting the long-awaited console, but they gave you a 99 in 1. If you want to play classic Nintendo video games on Game Boy Color, you will have to do it on your cell phone Android .

The first thing will be to login to Google Play.

There you have to download the app called “My son!” .

. At that moment, you will be able to get the emulator, a program that runs Game Boy games.

Now just open the Google Chrome browser.

Write there the video game you loved so much as a kid. You should put this with the word “ROM”.

For example, “Mario Kart ROM”. You can also put “Game Boy”.

Enter the page that appears and download the game in ZIP.

How much time do you use WhatsApp in a day

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store. Now, enter “Settings” or “Settings” of your smartphone with the operating system Android .

. Here you enter the “Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls” section, the name may vary depending on the make and model of the device.

At the top you will see a certain amount of hours and minutes, tap on it.

Above you will get today’s date and below is a statistical table for all days of the week.

Below, the mobile will show you the most used apps today, if The WhatsApp It doesn’t show up (which is very rare), press “See More”, now tap on the green icon of the above-mentioned app.

It doesn’t show up (which is very rare), press “See More”, now tap on the green icon of the above-mentioned app. A new window will open with the exact number of hours you have used WhatsApp so far this day, in addition, you will be able to compare the number of hours compared to past dates.

At the bottom, you’ll have other relevant data like how many times you’ve opened the app.

