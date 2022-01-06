Unboxing video reveals all the details of the new Samsung flagships

Another leak for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra. On this occasion, the famous channel Unbox therapy Post a video of Unboxing Who’s new Pioneer From Samsung, revealing all possible design details and even some technical characteristics.

the video, remove them now s Picked up by other channels, offers Clear units Stupid Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra phones reveal their entire design. The flagship video device is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with angular design lines quite reminiscent of the Note series; While the Galaxy S22 and S22+ maintain the aesthetic line of the previous generation, but with what appears to be a new glass camera module, rather than metal as on the Galaxy S21.

This new leak is in line with everything that has been seen for several months: Galaxy S22 and S22+ designGalaxy S22 Ultra design, Leaked in his first picture since last year, but also recently obtained a file In-depth review using other photos. According to the video, the S22 Ultra will have a matte finish, similar to the S21 Ultra, while its younger siblings will now have a mirror.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, it was also recently leaked by Evan Blass Posted submit – make Of clear official origin From the Galaxy S22 Ultra, complementing the images of the unit Stupid It appears that everything points to the final design that the larger model of the Galaxy S22 series will have.

In terms of technical details, the video mentions that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a set of four cameras that will barely protrude from the body:

108 MP main

10 MP 10x binoculars

10 MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom

12 MP ultra wide angle

What is more, Another previous leak He mentions the same cameras as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but he also says that he will release the new Ultra clear glassCorning product to cover the lens to avoid unwanted reflections in photographs.

It says that the S22 Ultra will have a 5,000 mAh battery, of which the Roland Quandt filter is Confirms It will support 45W charging, and even share a photo of the charger with this capacity which will be sold separately.

Here’s the 45W PD charger for the new S22 Ultra (EP-T4510) The picture you posted a while ago of this was clearly wrong. pic.twitter.com/jZw8Gu4Giq – Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 5 2022

All this information about the Galaxy S22 Ultra bro dLeaves little to unfold in your presentation, which although details aren’t available yet, will likely happen soon, sometime in February.