Valve finally rules over comparisons between Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

Certainly many of you I found them from ad steam surface. The hybrid console that Valve officially announced last week has been quickly compared to the Nintendo Switch by the press and gamers due to some similar features (although it also has Several different appearances). Well, now we’re getting statements from her side valve.

While some analysts in the past They talked about itThe company has now spoken out about these comparisons in a recent meeting with IGN. Specifically, the designer was Greg Comer who shared data about it in the first place, noting that Valve’s console targets a different audience.

These were his words:

We’ve really tried to make all the decisions on Steam Deck that are aimed at that audience and that they’re going to serve customers who actually spend a good time interacting with the games on that platform, on our platform. This was really how we were making our decisions. We ended up with a device that visually shared some traits with the Switch, but that was… it was kind of the truth about how we’ve progressed in the design direction.

Gabe Newell, the co-founder of Valve, also adds the following about the Steam Deck philosophy:

I think Nintendo does a great job of targeting the audience they have with the content they have. This will be different. When you choose this, it feels more comfortable for someone who is used to playing with an expensive game console, right? Because it is bigger and bulkier than the transformer. And if we’re right, this is the right compensation for the audience we’re looking for. Obviously, I mean, I think 85 million Switches were sold. Let me put it this way: If you’re a player and you pick a switch, and you pick one of those, you know which one is right for you, right? And you’ll know in 10 seconds.

