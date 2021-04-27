Video: “Unknown Object” almost collides with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon with 4 astronauts on board

Due to the short time to perform the dribbling maneuver, the crew was asked to “go ahead immediately” to wear their compression suits and fasten their seat belts.

The four astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft, made by Elon Musk’s private company SpaceX, were shocked when an “unknown object” passed near their spacecraft hours later. For take-off Head to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch, which took place last Friday from Florida (USA), went smoothly until the crew received data from Possible collision. “The NASA / SpaceX team has been informed of the possible association by US Space Command. The tracked object has been classified as Unknown,” He said NASA spokeswoman Kelly Humphries told Futurism.

Due to the short time to perform the evasion maneuver, about 20 minutes before a possible collision, which It is believed to be a piece of unwanted space, Bring them Requested Astronauts should “proceed immediately” wearing their compression suits and fastening their seatbelts. NASA captured the moment the capsule separated from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, as the object flew very close.

Fortunately, there was no effect, although according to the calculations, the object only passed about 45 kilometers from the spacecraft, a distance small enough on the spatial scale to cause concern. Once the danger was ruled out, the expedition continued on its path and was successfully executed Docking with the International Space Station.